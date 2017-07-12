MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Surf Shop on Maui: Hi-Tech Surf Sports

BEST LOCAL SURF SHOP

HI-TECH SURF SPORTS

Groms and pros know that Hi-Tech is the spot to get the best surf equipment. They have the best boards, suits, tees, wetsuits, boardshorts, rash guards and reef-safe sunscreens, but they also offer the best selection of watersports related gadgets. Get your GoPros, watches, back packs, shades, hats and shoes. Plus, if the surf’s not up, grab your skateboards here and catch air at the skate park. 425 Koloa St., Kahului; 808-877-2111, Surfmaui.com. (JR)

HI-TECH SURF & SPORTS 53%

LOCAL MOTION 12%

HONOLUA SURF CO 4%