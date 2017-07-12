MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Jewelry Store on Maui: Maui Topaz Jewelry

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY STORE

MAUI TOPAZ JEWELRY

For the last 27 years, the Fairclough family has been making and repairing fine and beautiful jewelry on Maui. David Fairclough is a Master Goldsmith from the United Kingdom while his wife Nancy keeps the business, and their gallery, running. “Many of David’s exquisite creations fill the store,” states the Maui Topaz website. “When you step inside, you’ll notice his touch everywhere, including two impressive paintings by David.” For MauiTime readers, Maui Topaz is where they go when they’re in the market for anything jewelry-related. 2395 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-5877; Mauitopaz.com. (AP)

TOPAZ JEWELRY 22%

NA HOKU 13%

MAUI HANDS 6%