MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Boutique on Maui: Mahina

BEST LOCAL BOUTIQUE

MAHINA

Looking for a new cute dress for a date? How about a new work outfit or beach cover-up? Mahina, Maui’s best local boutique, wins again for being the best place to shop for current and emerging trends in island fashion; jewelry, cute accessories, shoes and more. It’s not just Maui that loves Mahina, it’s all of Hawaii. What once began as a solo women’s boutique in Historic Paia Town has become a miniature retail giant throughout the islands with a total of twelve locations. If you want to shop their racks on Maui, head to Paia, Kihei Kalama Village, Lahaina Gateway Center or the Shops at Wailea. Islandwide; 808-579-9131; Shopmahina.com. (AM)

MAHINA 40%

MAUI THINGS 6%

HALE ZEN 5%