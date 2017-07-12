MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Laser Hair Removal on Maui: MediSpa Maui

BEST LASER HAIR REMOVAL

MEDISPA MAUI

Are you sick of dropping dollars on waxing? Shaving has you all stubbly in the wrong parts? For the second year in the row, MediSpa Maui is where MauiTime readers find the best laser hair removal treatments on island. Maybe it’s time to alleviate the need for your month-to-month grooming duties and get laser hair removal from the best med spa technicians on Maui. Or, maybe it’s time to think about some fillers to alleviate facial stress from all your good times. MediSpa Maui is also one of the top locations on island for dermal fillers, photofacials, skin tightening and more. 1445 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-4909; Medispamaui.com. (AM)

MEDISPA MAUI 57%

SKIN CARE CENTER 27%

DR. GEORGE MARTIN DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES 7%