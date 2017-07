BEST KITE SHOP

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI

If you don’t know anything about foil boards, then it’s time to get over to Adventure Sports Maui and see what’s up. MauiTime readers voted and they say that when you need kite rigs, Adventure Sports Maui has the best. They have the best boards and kites, and offer beginner, intermediate and advanced lessons, too. 400 Hana Hwy., Kahului; 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com. (JR)

ADVENTURE SPORTS MAUI 44%

NAISH 26%

KANAHA KAI 12%