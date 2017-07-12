MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Hotel/Accommodations on Maui: Four Seasons Resort

BEST HOTEL/ACCOMMODATIONS

FOUR SEASONS RESORT

Wailea’s Four Seasons Resort is definitely an unrivaled Maui resort with their gorgeous oceanfront property, nonpareil accommodations and premier customer service. Our readers definitely agree because they’ve voted the Four Seasons as the best hotel accommodations on island. Even if you don’t stay at the Four Seasons (but, you should plan a staycation there asap), you can still enjoy their property by checking out their exclusive art events, a non profit gala or any of their amazing restaurants. Book a romantic table for two at Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante to enjoy rustic Italian food with the best sunset view on island. Don’t forget to order the Insalata di Polpo, the Polenta Fried Calamari and the Pappardelle Lamb Ragu. 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui. (AM)

THE FOUR SEASONS WAILEA 24%

WESTIN MAUI RESORT AND SPA 13%

HYATT 10%