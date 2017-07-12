MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Home Furnishings on Maui: Lifestyle Maui

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS
LIFESTYLE MAUI
Buying new furniture can be a complex endeavor. You need pieces for your home that have function and style, good quality and that fits your budget. Lifestyle Maui, this year’s winner for Best Home Furnishings, provides helpful sales guides for the task and a multitude of styles, as well as factory-direct pricing, 12-month no-interest financing, free delivery and setup. 703 L. Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-1863; Lifestylemaui.com. (SC)
LIFESTYLE MAUI 25%
HOME WORLD 15%
MIND’S EYE INTERIORS 12%
