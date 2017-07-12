MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Hardware Store on Maui: Ace Hardware

BEST HARDWARE STORE

ACE HARDWARE

Every once in awhile, something breaks or gets loose or squeaks too much, and you need that one thingy that’ll fix it. Thankfully, the friendly staff at Ace Hardware know the names of all those thingys, and can point you in the right direction to the thingy that’ll help you most. Your Best Hardware Store winner keeps everything stocked, clean and organized, so that everything in your house will (eventually) work as it should. Islandwide; 808-633-4272; Acehardware.com. (SC)

ACE HARDWARE 79%

HOME DEPOT 7%

LOWE’S 6%