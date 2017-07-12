MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Green Business on Maui: Pacific Biodiesel Logistics

BEST GREEN BUSINESS
PACIFIC BIODIESEL LOGISTICS
For over two decades, Pacific Biodiesel has been committed to sustainable, community-based agriculture and renewable energy. This year, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies began the largest biofuel crop project in the state on 115 acres in Central Maui, transitioning land previously used for sugarcane production into a field of sunflowers. It’s the only biofuel farming operation in Hawaii running on 100 percent renewable fuel, and your vote for Best Green Business. 40 Hobron Ave., Kahului; 808-877-7718; Biodiesel.com. (SC)
PACIFIC BIODIESEL LOGISTICS 15%
RISING SUN SOLAR 9%
RAW LOVE SUNSCREEN 8%
