MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Cosmetic Surgeon on Maui: Dr. Leonard Yu-Maui Plastic Surgery

BEST COSMETIC SURGEON

DR. LEONARD YU-MAUI PLASTIC SURGERY

Are you looking for an upgrade or a downgrade in the breast department? How about a mommy makeover? Well, Dr. Leonard Yu, M.D. at Maui Plastic Surgery is Maui’s favorite cosmetic surgeon, so maybe he’s your guy. He’s not just a cosmetic surgeon, he’s also an American Board certified plastic surgeon (who graduated at Columbia University), so he can help you with all types of plastic surgeries; facial, tummy tucks, liposuction, cosmetic breast surgery, reconstructive and corrective breast surgeries, and an array of non-invasive med spa treatments. 239 E. Wakea Ave., Kahului; 808-871-9791; Doctorleonardyu.com. (AM)

DR. LEONARD YU 40%

DR. GAPLIN 25%

DR. STOLLEY 10%