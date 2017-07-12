MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Consignment Store on Maui: Rainbow Attic

BEST CONSIGNMENT STORE

RAINBOW ATTIC

Rainbow Attic, Maui’s best consignment store, is where to go thrift shopping and bargain hunting in style. Rainbow Attic is one of those kinds of thrift shops that you could literally spend hours at. I love how they only take the best-of-the best in used goods, so you don’t really need to bring hand sanitizer here. Find cool old aloha gear, funky Hawaii t-shirts from back in the day, vintage jewelry, designer jeans, art and a great selection of gently used furnishings. Take your time scanning through the racks–you never know what treasures you may find. 1881 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-874-0884; Rainbowatticmaui.com. (AM)

RAINBOW ATTIC 58%

REBECCA’S CLOSET 12%

CORNERSTONE CONSIGNMENT 7%