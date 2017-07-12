MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Bridal Shop on Maui: Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal

BEST BRIDAL SHOP

Every girl needs that perfect dress in two stages of her life; for their prom and their wedding. There is one place that has resounding satisfaction from its customers. Providing beautiful elegant dresses as well as handsome tuxedos for the men, Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal has been voted the Best Bridal Shop in all of Maui. Congratulations and thank your for all the beautiful dresses and tuxes. 145 N. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-7010; Ellysformalwear.com. (LK)

ELLY’S FORMAL WEAR AND BRIDAL 80%

MYNDI’S BRIDAL 13%

GIRLS HEAVEN 4%