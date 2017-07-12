MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Bookstore on Maui: Barnes & Noble

BEST BOOKSTORE

BARNES & NOBLE

A bookstore can provide its community a place in which to learn and discover. Best Bookstore Barnes & Noble is well stocked, clean, quiet, spacious, has free wifi and plenty of seating in its cafe. Its keiki section is organized (not an easy feat, to be sure), and staff are readily available to help you find or order the book, DVD, magazine or gift item you need. 325 Keawe St., Lahaina; 808-662-1300; Stores.barnesandnoble.com. (SC)

BARNES & NOBLE 64%

MAUI FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY 31%

BORDERS 2%