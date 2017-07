BEST AUTO MECHANIC

BOB’S CAR CARE

When your car is making weird noises or is falling apart, it’s time to bring in your car to an auto-mechanic. Going to an auto-mechanic shop can be painful, but Bob’s Car Care is here to make your car and wallet happy. They are the experts that can take on any size project. Come on by anytime at there Lahaina location. 142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina; 808-661-3553. (JF)

BOB’S CAR CARE 13%

I.H. AUTO SERVICE 10%

LAHAINA FOREIGN CAR 9%