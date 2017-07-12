MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Adult Gift Shop on Maui: The Love Shack

BEST ADULT GIFT SHOP

THE LOVE SHACK

Time, and time again, the Love Shack wins for being the best adult gift shop for all your romantic and freaky love making needs. Out of all the businesses on Maui, I would place a bet that the Love Shack has the best customer satisfaction rates. Looking for something to help spice up the bedroom? How about a new vibrator? No worries, Love Shack’s got you covered. Here, you’ll find more than just the usual nipple clamps, penis straws and porn. They also have a great little section of sexy lingerie and costumes, tasty potions and XXX tools for success. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-0303; Loveshackmaui.com. (AM)

LOVE SHACK 90%

HOT SPOT VIDEO 4%

KASHMIR 1%