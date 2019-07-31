BEST OF MAUI 2019: Best Maui Businesses, Shops and Services Revealed

Goods and Services

Maui readers put their votes to work and gave us these top rated place for all of their favorite goods and services. These are the top voted goods and services on Maui! We asked you Maui, what shops, spas, and resorts were the best, and you responded with your votes. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. These top stores and services are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. Read on for the best Maui places to get tattooed, buy an ukulele, or service your car. Maui’s Best Salon, the top place to get a mani pedi and what Maui’s best head shop.

BEST LOCAL BOUTIQUE

Mahina

If you’re looking for a cute new dress, a new fit for work, or something to wear to the club, Mahina has you covered. Visit any of their locations (Pa’ia, Lahaina, Ka’anapali, Wailea, and Kihei) and find cute, on-trend fashion items. Their assortments have a little something for everyone with classy, modern, beachy, professional, and vintage-inspired looks. It’s also a great place to find gifts for friends! (AM) (Lahaina, Kihei, Wailea, Ka’anapali, and Pa‘ia); 808-579-9131; Shopmahina.com. TOP 5: C.U.T. Market, Driftwood Maui, Biasa Rose, Native Intelligence

BEST SALON

808 Hair Salon

After reading the positive reviews on Facebook and Yelp, I can see why 808 Hair Salon in Kihei was voted Best Salon by MauiTime readers. A full-service salon, they are experts in cuts, color, locs, updos, and even do makeup. And like their website says: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and the hands of your stylist.” So make an appointment today, have a night on the town, and show off your new ‘do. (SK) (1215 S Kihei Rd. Unit J); 808-875-4448; Vagaro.com/808hairsalon. TOP 5: Salon 253, Soleil Luna, Plush Beauty, Oliver and Co.

BEST HARDWARE STORE

ACE Hardware

No matter where you are on island – Central, West, South, or Upcountry – Maui ACE is the place with the helpful hardware folks. And that’s why they take the vote once again for the Best Hardware Store. Building supplies, tools, paints, lawn and garden, plumbing, outdoor and indoor projects, the list goes on. ACE has everything you’ll need for any task big or small. They even deliver. (SK) (Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, Makawao); Acehardware.com TOP 5: Home Depot, Kula Hardware & Nursery, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Lowe’s

BEST TATTOO SHOP

Mid-Pacific Tattoo

MauiTime readers have voted Mid-Pacific Tattoo as Maui’s Best Tattoo Shop two years in a row! They have four shops on the Valley Isle, so if you’re dreaming about your next tattoo, check them out. In their Maui tattoo dynasty, they have over 15 artists. No matter your tattoo style, you’re sure to find one of Maui’s best artists to ink you up good. (AM) (Lahaina, Kihei); 808-661-1100; Midpacifictattoo.com. TOP 5: Soular Tattoo, Paia Tattoo Parlor, Exotic Eye, Spike’s Westside Ink

BEST CONSIGNMENT STORE

Rainbow Attic

Time and time again, Maui’s Rainbow Attic wins Maui’s Best Consignment Shop title! It’s no shock to us, because we already know how special this little gem of a store is. For over 20 years, the Rainbow Attic has been providing quality gently used clothing, accessories, costume jewelry, household goods, books, furniture, art, vintage finds, and eclectic pieces to Maui’s thrift shoppers. Their shop is always clean, and their staff is always super helpful and friendly. (AM); (1881 S Kihei Rd. Ste. B5); 808-874-0884; Rainbowatticmaui.com. TOP 5: C.U.T. Market, Rebecca’s Closet, Cornerstone Consignment, Nita’s Hidden Treasures

BEST BOOKSTORE

Barnes and Noble

Just a little over a year at their new location at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului, Barnes and Noble takes the win for the eighth year in a row, and we can certainly see why. They have books for all ages and genre-lovers, not to mention magazines, music, movies, toys, games, cards, collectables, and more. What’s more, they have other fun stuff like Baby and Me Storytime, LEGO fun, book clubs, meet the author events, and themed activities. Come on, books printed on paper are still cool. (SK) (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Store.barnesandnoble.com. TOP 5: Maui Friends of the Library Bookstore, Maui Comics & Collectibles, Lilies of the Field, University of Hawai‘i Maui College Bookstore

BEST PLACE TO GET WAXED

Plush Beauty Lounge

We all have unwanted hair someplace on our bodies: brow, lip, chin, cheeks, nose, arms, legs, toes, back, chest, neck, and the bikini area. I know I do. Don’t worry, MauiTime readers have voted that Plush Beauty Lounge is the place to go for that smooth, baby bottom feel. Time to make an appointment for you (or your hairy friend). (SK) (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-667-5874; Plushbeautylounge.com. TOP 5: Honey House, Sugar Maui, Soleil Luna, Maui Skin and Body Studio

BEST SURF SHOP

Hi-Tech

With four locations from North to South Maui, Hi-Tech is the Best Surf Shop for MauiTime readers that are looking for a trusty one-stop shop for surf gear. They have all you might need, including surfboards, SUP boards, hydrofoils, and bodyboards. Even the small stuff, like leashes, wax, boardshorts, and swimwear is available here. And if you’re more of a land-boarder than surfboarder, well, let me show you the skateshop… drool. (AB) (Kahului, Kihei, Pa‘ia, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center); Surfmaui.com. TOP 5: Honolua Surf, Adventure Sports, Second Wind, Simmer

BEST SWIMWEAR SHOP

Pakaloha Bikinis

For three years in a row, MauiTime readers have voted Pakaloha as the Best Swimwear Shop on Maui. On an island where a bikini motto is quite certainly “suns out, buns out,” here’s your go-to spot for bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and surf suits. We love how they sell separates in a variety of shapes, colors, fabrics, and cool prints, and they’re always adding new silhouettes to their assortments. (AM) (Pa’ia & Lahaina); 808-579-8882; Pakalohamaui.com. TOP 5: Maui Girl, Manakai Swimwear, The Bikini Market, San Lorenzo Bikinis Maui

BEST SUP BOARD SHOP

Second Wind

Looking to purchase a new or used stand up paddle board? Or maybe you’re interested in trying one before buying. Well look no further, as MauiTime readers have voted once again that Second Wind is the go-to for anything SUP related. Offering instruction and lessons for beginners, as well as carrying all the top brands and their very own Elua Makani line – yup, that what’s SUP! (SK) (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com. TOP 5: Adventure Sports, Hi-tech, Kanaha Kai, Water Works Sports

BEST SCUBA/SNORKEL SHOP

Boss Frog’s

Boss Frog’s has many locations across Maui to offer you all the gear you might need to get in the water and enjoy the undersea world. We live on an island, after all, so why not? They’ll hook you up with a mask, snorkel, fins, and carry bag, AND they’ll even help you find a good spot to go snorkeling. Check out their bundles and take the whole family/squad out! (AB) (Central, South, and West Maui); 808-661-3333; Bossfrog.com. TOP 5: Maui Dive Shop, Snorkel Bob’s, Lahaina Divers, Dive and Sea Maui

BEST ELECTROLOGY/LASER HAIR REMOVAL

Medispa Maui

Once again, Medispa Maui wins the award for the best place to get laser hair removal on the Valley Isle. No matter your gender, everyone has a few fuzzies they wouldn’t mind saying a forever goodbye to. Manscaping and bikini waxing are a consistent commitment to keep up with, so if you’re sick of the razors, ingrown hairs, and monthly appointments, consider getting a laser hair removal consultation at Medispa Maui. Some of you may even want to remove a few of those hairs on your chinny-chin-chin. (AM) (1445 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-4909; Medispamaui.com. TOP 5: Skin Care Center, George Martin, Minit Medical, Tru Skin maui

BEST PLACE TO BUY ‘UKULELE

Mele ‘Ukulele

The sweet sound of aloha can be found in many forms at Mele ‘Ukulele. Since 1993, Maui’s favorite ‘ukulele shop has been satisfying residents, guests, and Hawaiian music lovers near and far. Besides their custom, handmade, and limited edition ‘ukulele, they also sell Kanile’a ‘Ukulele, Kala Ukulele, Roland, Alfred, Fishman equipment, and more. From beginner to pro, Mele ‘Ukulele is dakine for all ‘ukulele players. Mahalo for serving our community so beautifully! (AM) (1475 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-244-3938; Meleukulele.com. TOP 5: Bounty Music, Lahaina Music, KP Ukuleles, Island Treasures

BEST SMOKE SHOP

Westside Vibes

The island of Maui sure loves a good smoke shop, and Westside Vibes has been hittin’ it hard with Maui’s community for a few years now. Don’t smoke, don’t vape? No problem. Westside Vibes is also where you can find a packed bowl assortment of hats, wall tapestries, glass art, cool sunglasses, posters, and water apparatuses. If you’re looking for CBD products, welcome to heaven on earth, ‘cause Westside Vibes is stocked with CBD tinctures, sleep aids, chocolates, honey, gummies, water, coffee, lotion, and more tantalizing concoctions. (AM) (1087 Limahana PI., Lahaina); 808-667-1900; Facebook.com/Westside-Vibes-Maui-A-shop-for-your-head TOP 5: Da Smoke Shop Maui, Maui Mana, HI Tides 808, Requests

BEST RECYCLING CENTER

Kihei Recycling and Redemption Center

We all want to (or should, at least) be better stewards of the ‘aina, and thankfully recycling centers are all over the island to make our efforts to eliminate waste that much easier. This year, Kihei Recycling and Redemption Center takes the title of Best Recycling Center. It’s open seven days a week, from 7am-7pm and even does HI-5 redemption daily from 8:30am-4:30pm. There’s no excuse: Reduce, reuse, recycle! (AB) (E Welakahao Rd.) Mauicounty.gov. TOP 5: Aloha Shell, Maui Recycling Services Inc., Ha‘iku Community Center, Central Maui Landfill Refuse and Recycling Center

BEST AUTO MECHANIC

Bob’s Car Care

Congratuations Bob! Winning the trust of MauiTime readers isn’t easy, but you’ve become their top pick for Best Auto Mechanic for yet another year. You’re the one we trust to keep our rides running in top shape, and our Maui cruisers cruisin’. (AB) (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-661-3553; Facebook.com/bobscarcarelahaina. TOP 5: Lahaina Foreign Car, Precision Auto, Goodyear Auto, Royal Hawaiian Tire and Auto

BEST “GREEN” BUSINESS

Rising Sun Solar

Being green is increasingly important these days – in fact, it’s an imperative if our species is to survive climate change. Thankfully, there are a load of businesses on Maui who know that it’s necessary to BE green, not simply make green. One of those businesses is Rising Sun Solar, this year’s Best Green Business. They’ll make it easy for you to reduce your carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels by setting your house up with a solar system that meets your needs. Now that’s something to celebrate. (AB) (269 Papa Pl., Kahului); 808-575-2202; Risingsunsolar.com. TOP 5: Pacific Biodiesel, Eco Pest Control, Maui Huliau Foundation, Moku Roots

BEST LOCAL CLOTHING DESIGNER

Maui Girl

Legendary for years, Maui Girl is once again Maui’s favorite local clothing designer. This year, the interior of their boutique got a little makeover, and they still have one of the best swim and resort wear selections on Maui. If you’re headed to Pa‘ia Town for some beach hopping, shopping, and dining, make sure to say aloha to the wahine that are still holding it down at this awesome swimwear store in Pa‘ia. (AM) (12 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9266; Maui-girl.com. TOP 5: Native Intelligence, Wings Hawaii, Hanu Hawaii, Koa Johnson

BEST PET SUPPLY STORE

Petco

Congrats to Petco! They’ve won Best Pet Supply Store on Maui for two years in a row. Maui’s pet owners sure love shopping at your store. For all your fur-buddy needs, Petco has you covered. Goldfish died, and need a new one in a jiffy? Or, having a hard time finding that special grain-free food for your dog? Just head to Petco and ask for recommendations from one of their friendly employees. We also love how Petco Foundation has been donating to Maui Humane Society. Keep it up! Our community and Maui’s fur babies really appreciate you. (AM) (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-271-6150; Stores.petco.com. TOP 5: The Pet Shop, Kihei Pet Supply, Dells, Big Waggles

BEST HOTEL/ACCOMODATIONS

The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

Experience paradise at The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas, which wins the vote for Best Hotel Accommodations. Located in a garden-style setting with panoramic ocean views, they offer a variety of unique amenities and events right outside your door. Oceanfront heated pools with rock waterfalls and soothing whirlpool spas, Hawaiian culture classes, luxurious spa treatment at Spa Helani, the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, tennis courts, cooking demonstrations, craft fairs, and activities for everyone. Locals can ask about kama‘aina deals. (SK)

(6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com. TOP 5: Ritz Carlton Kapalua, Four Seasons Wailea, Fairmont Kea-Lani, Kaanapali Beach Hotel

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS

Da Warehouse Kahului

Perhaps you’re lucky enough to be able to afford a home on Maui these days, now it’s time to furnish it! Da Warehouse Kahului is the place our readers recommend, for quality furniture at reasonable prices. Since 2007, Da Warehouse Kahului has provided Maui with lightly used furnishings from hotels. In their business’ lifespan, that amounts to over 10,000 rooms of furniture that have been saved from the landfill and given new life brightening someone’s home! (AB) Dawarehousefurniturehi.com. TOP 5: Lifestyle Maui, Habitat for Humanity, Mind’s Eye Interior, Home World

BEST BRIDAL SHOP

Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridals

There’s no need to be a Bridezilla if you live on Maui because Elly’s has you covered! For brides, grooms, wedding parties, proms, and other formal wear needs, this South Maui boutique has it all. They also offer special services like alterations, pressing, bridal assistance, onsite fittings, pick-ups, and deliveries. So, if you’re looking to get that perfect fit or rent a tux for a dapper night out, Elly’s is Maui’s favorite place to go! (AM) (145 N Kihei Rd.); 808-879-7010; Ellysformalwear.com. TOP 4: Aloha Girls Heaven, Queens Bridal Shop, Myndi’s Finer Things Bridal Boutique,

BEST BIKE SHOP

West Maui Cycles

Year after year, West Maui Cycles takes the award for Best Bike Shop on Maui. They are clearly the go-to bike shop in Maui and it’s no surprise why. Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels can find whatever they need, from road bike to beach cruiser, Specialized, and Electra bikes. And if you prefer a custom build they got you covered too. They even offer service and repairs, custom fitting, and rentals. Get ready to circle the island on two wheels. (SK) (1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-661-9005; Westmauicycles.com. TOP 5: Haleakala Bike Co., Krank Cycles, Boss Frog’s Cycles Lahaina, South Maui Bicycles

BEST KITESURF SHOP

Adventure Sports Maui

For water sports enthusiasts, Adventure Sports Maui is a dream come true. They’re always stocked with Maui’s favorite and latest water and wind toys, and they carry a variety of awesome brands. If you love the ocean, but can’t afford brand new gear, Adventure Sports can help you with some used gear. If you’re checking out a new water sports hobby, consider renting some gear. Check out their store in Kahului for kitesurf, windsurf, kayak, SUP, camping equipment, and more. (AM) (400 Hana Highway, Kahului); 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com TOP 4: Second Wind, Kanaha Kai, Hi-Tech

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY STORE

Maui Hands

Maui Hands is a Maui art gallery institution! Throughout the Valley Isle, art collectors and shoppers can explore a gorgeous selection of works at any of their four locations. They showcase works by over 300 artists, and they’re impressing the Maui community with their selection of 60 jewelry designers. Find unique, made-in-Hawai‘i creations, and more artists that utilize stones, metals, woods, and rare shells in their jewelry pieces. (AM) (Lahaina, Ka’anapali, Paia, Makawao); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com TOP 5: Wings Hawaii, Hui No‘eau, Maui Crafts Guild, Na Hoku

BEST SHOPPING CENTER

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Hey, QKC! Thanks for being Maui’s favorite shopping center again! The community loves to spend time shopping, window shopping, exploring, and learning at your Kahului community hub. There’s always something cool going on, whether it’s a weekly farmers market, Hawaiian music concert, game night, karaoke, or a classic car showcase. We love your stores, and we’re all still stoked on the movie theater remodel. Thank you for all your QKC Cares initiatives because we love how you help support our community. (AM) (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com TOP 5: The Shops at Wailea, Maui Mall, Lahaina Cannery Mall, The Outlets of Maui

PLACE FOR FACIAL

Soleil Luna

Over the years, Soleil Luna has been no stranger to MauiTime’s Best of Maui winners list. They’ve pretty much won an award for everything under the sun, and now they’ve become the go-to place for a facial. If you’re looking for the best facial on Maui, book an appointment and head to Lahaina. Their esthetician uses Eminence Organic Skin Care, and facial options include customized facials, signature facials, detox facials, and age corrective/antioxidant facials. Time to get pampered and embrace that fresh and dewy look! (AM) (242 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-0203; Soleillunasalon.com. TOP 5: Olavine Spa, Beauty Spa Maui, Maui Skin & Body, The Honey House

BEST PLACE FOR MANI/PEDI

David’s Happy Nails

For those that love their mani/pedis, the biggest challenge is always about finding a consistent spot that’s friendly, has fair prices, doesn’t rush services, and provides that perfect paint job. We also love a shop that has a huge color assortment, and doesn’t skimp on the massage part. David’s Happy Nails has now won this award for two years in a row, so they’re obviously doing things right! Check them out at their Pukalani or Lahaina locations for relaxing services, and flawless spa manicures and pedicures. (AM) (Lahaina & Pukalani); 808-662-0303; Davidshappynailsinc.com. TOP 5: Escape Nail and Spa, Maui Nail Bar, VIP Nail & Spa, Paragon Salon

BEST COSMETIC SURGEON/AESTHETICS DOCTOR

Leonard Yu at Maui Plastic Surgery

Dr. Yu at Maui Plastic Surgery is once again the best choice for cosmetic and aesthetic surgeries on Maui. He graduated from Columbia University, he’s an American Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, and he’s right here on the Valley Isle. If you’re looking for a life upgrade that consists of implants or reconstruction, book a consultation at Maui Plastic Surgery. Dr. Yu provides a variety of treatments including breast augmentations, tummy tucks, liposuction, body contouring, eyelid lifts, face lifts, and rhinoplasty cosmetic surgeries. (AM) (239 E Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-871-9791; Doctorleonardyu.com. TOP 5: Minit Medical, Dr. Stolley, Dr. Bao Phan, Dr. Gaplin

BEST MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE

Bounty Music

Whether you’re learning a new skill, looking for some new gear, or want to drool over some top-notch instruments, Bounty Music is the place MauiTime readers go for expert and friendly advice. They have everything from guitars to keyboards, drums, ‘ukes, hula supplies, amplifiers, sound systems, and even rentals. Bounty has been a Maui hotspot for musicians since 1979. Check it out and see why it’s been around for so long, and why it takes this year’s title of Best Musical Instrument Store. (AB) (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-1141; Bountymusic.com. TOP 5: Mele Ukulele, Lahaina Music, Lahaina Custom Guitar, Steve Grimes Guitar

BEST LOCAL PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE

Zensations Spa

Words out, Zensations is where Maui folks like to “Revitalize their Zenses.” If you have yet to check out this totally Zen-sational Maui day spa, you’re in for a real treat. Located in West Maui (in between Ka’anapali and Kapalua), people craving spa services can book massages, body treatments, waxing, and facials. Popular packages include the Maui Zen, Stress Solution, Crazy for Coconut, and the Ultra Lux. They also offer a four-handed massage… Ooh la la. P.S. They also have internet specials on their website. Congrats for being so Zen-credible! (AM) (3600 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-669-0100; Zensationsspa.com. TOP 5: Green Ti, Aloha Massages, Hale Hoomana, Bird of Paradise

BEST ADULT GIFT SHOP

Love Shack

Maui loves to get freaky deeky, and loves to shop at the Love Shack because they are once again Maui’s favorite adult gift shop. Maybe Maui’s dating scene has let you down, you’ve lost that certain tease-and-please in the bedroom, or maybe the Hub has become boring. Do yourself a favor, and head to Maui’s best place for all things sex. Gift yourself a new vibrator, pick up a penis pump for a friend, consider a new bondage kit, or window shop for a strap-on harness. Whatever your pleasure. Don’t forget the lube. (AM) (1413 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-0303; Loveshackmaui.com. TOP 4: Hot Spot Video, Perfection Bra Salon, Longs