MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2019: Best Maui Arts Entertainment and Nightlife Revealed

Best Maui Arts, Entertainment and Nightlife

These are the top voted arts and entertainment on Maui. We asked you Maui, what activities, what live music, and who the top entertainers were on Maui, and you responded with your votes. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them right here. These top spots for Maui nightlife, top people in the Maui entertainment business, and best places to be entertained are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. Read on for Maui’s best Dinner and a Show, where the best place to play pool is, and where the best Karaoke night is. Read on for Maui’s best entertainment on the island.

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

Willie K

Time and time again, Willie K steals the hearts of MauiTime readers! “The Hawaiian Phenomenon” always puts on a good show with his strong and soulful voice, and obvious instrumental talents. If you haven’t been to his dinner show at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea, put it on your list of to-do’s. Congrats Willie! Maui loves you! (AM) Williek.com TOP 5: Damien Awai, Johnny Ringo, Brandt Quick, Kanoa Kukaua

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom

Amy Hanaiali’i sings like a falsetto angel, and perpetuates Hawaiian culture in everything she does! Just like last year, Amy is once again Maui’s favorite female musician. She’s performed sold out shows across the globe, she’s been nominated for five Grammys, and she’s won 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Wow! She’s been making her own wine for a few years now, she’s always involved in a local fundraiser, and her newest album Kalawainui features 15 gorgeous tracks. Check it out on iTunes! (AM) Amyhanaialiigilliom.com TOP 5: Tori Dixon, Paula Fuga, Dani Girl, Lily Meola

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

The Dirty Monkey

It’s no shock that the Dirty Monkey has been voted Best Place to Dance by MauiTime readers! Ever since they opened, The Monkey has been throwing down some serious vibes on the West Side! They’re consistently bringing the best entertainment to Maui’s nightlife scene, and quite frankly have the best sound system of any late night venue on Maui. Head to Front Street on any given weekend for a real dance party, and get down to local DJs, internationally renowned visiting DJs, live bands, and more. (AM) (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com/hawaii TOP 5: Casanova, Charley’s, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Fleetwood’s on Front Street

BEST BAND

The Lamonts

The Lamonts love to entertain. The five piece band consists of Aydin Say (bass), Trevor Arnholt (vocals, sax, trumpet, trombone), Jay Langworthy aka Boomshot (DJ), Scott Frank (drums), and Casey Piquet (frontman, lead vocals). Their unique sound is all original funk, hip-hop, and punk, usually played in full costume. They play great music that you can dance and sip cocktails to, sure, but they excel in putting on a show. It gets seared into your brain. That’s why they were voted Best Band on Maui this year – you can’t get it out of your mind. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for their album release expected later this year. (JR) Lamontsmusic.com TOP 5: Brown Chicken Brown Cow, Na Wai Eha, Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, Soul Kitchen

BEST AKAKU PROGRAM

Maui Youth Now

Public access television is important and gives another avenue for community voices to share their mana‘o and stimulate discussion. It’s hopeful, then, that for another year the young people of Maui Youth Now have taken Best Akaku Program. Their show includes news, interviews, reporting, and fun like the “baby food challenge,” all through the lens of the next generation. Tune in or check it out online to see how the youth will change the world. (AB) Akaku.org/maui-youth-now. TOP 5: What’s Going On, Crossroads, Curtain Call, Holo Imua with Mayor Victorino

BEST LOCAL FINE ARTIST

Amanda C. Scott

Amanda C. Scott is an internationally collected artist that creates surreal portraits with a variety of fine art skills. Her use of gold leaf and wood burning is incredible, and she’s a master at figure drawing, still life, and painting with oils. Her works have been featured in the Schaefer Portrait Challenge at the MACC, Maui Hands, Art Maui, and many off-island galleries. She’s also the founder of the League of Women Painters, an organization that promotes female artists. Check her out online! (AM) Amandascottart.com. TOP 5: Taryn Alessandro, Kathy U’u, Beth Cooper, Kūākea O. Yasak

BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION

Mana‘o Radio 91.7

An all-volunteer organization, Mana‘o Radio takes the win for Best Local Radio Station for sharing their love of great music and broadcasting the finest, most diverse and eclectic music to all of Maui with NO commercials. They’re more than just a radio station and offer a monthly benefit showcase, Upcountry Sundays, on the first Sunday of the month at Casanova, and a Maui Music Showcase at Gig’s Place on the third Sunday. They even have other fun events at Maui Coffee Attic and you can catch each show LIVE on the website. Tune in to 91.7 and we’ll see you at a show! (SK) (44 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-5666; Manaoradio.com. TOP 5: Da Jam 98.3, KISS 99.9, KLHI Native 92.5, KPOA 93.5.

BEST LOCAL RADIO DJ OR SHOW

Trance and Mackie

Getting up every morning for the grind, whipping up breakfast, taking the kids to school, and waiting in traffic can become a dull task. Luckily, Maui has Trance and Mackie to keep our mornings easy-going. These DaJam 98.3 morning radio hosts will keep you laughing and entertained, plus give you a chance to win big and get competitive in the mornings with challenges like the Bankroll of Sounds. Oh, and of course, they blast the hottest Top40 and give you flashbacks on Old School Friday. (AB) Dajam983.com. TOP 5: Biscuits and Gravy, Sista Val, Ed Kanoe & Charly Espina-Takahama, Lanai & Augie T

BEST LOCAL PERSONAL INSTAGRAM

Malika Dudley

Malika Dudley has once again won the title of Best Local Personal Instagram. MauiTime readers really appreciate all that you do for our community! Thanks for always keeping us informed in real time about hurricane warnings and local emergencies, and thanks for teaching CPR classes around the Valley Isle this year. You’re a supermom, an inspiration, and an amazing entrepreneur. How do you have enough time in the day? Cheers on the win. (AM) Instagram.com @malikadudley. TOP 3: @chelsea.jean, @hawaii_aquaholic

BEST LOCAL CLUB DJ

DJ Illz

WOW! DJ Illz has now been voted Best Local Club DJ for eight years in a row! Isn’t that amazing? Maui music lovers certainly love you, and you obviously know what’s up. Keep throwin’ down those sick beats, cuz you’re killing it! Follow DJ Illz on social media, and check him out at a host of Maui venues like The Dirty Monkey, Charley’s, Wai Bar, and Haui’s Life’s a Beach. Get ready to cut it up, and hear mashups, dancehall, reggaeton, hip-hop, EDM, ‘80s, ‘90s, remixes, and more. (AM) Djillz.com. TOP 5: Big Mike, Casey Jones, Del Sol, Kamikazee

BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN/COMEDY GROUP

Brenton Keith

Whether you’ve been jonesing for a funny night out with friends, or looking to see some Maui magic, Brenton Keith is your guy! He was first inspired by his love for Disneyland, and became a restaurant house magician in LA at 17. Keith has performed at thousands of birthday parties, baby lu‘aus, weddings, and corporate events throughout the Hawaiian Islands, and MauiTime readers sure do appreciate his Bag O’ Tricks! Book him for your next party, or check him out every Tuesday at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea. (AM) Magicbrent.com. TOP 5: Maui Improv Players, Free Range Comedy, Chino LaForge, Power Up Comedy

BEST KARAOKE

Sansei

Ever dream of being a rockstar? Sansei is our readers’ favorite place to fulfill your on-stage fantasies. Show up at this spot for Best Karaoke, eat some sushi, sake bomb some courage, and pick your jam from the binder of ballads. Stage fright? Well, they may not be Elton or Journey, but the roll of neighborhood singers is sure to keep you entertained. (AB) (1881 S Kihei Rd. and 600 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-879-0004; 808-669-6286; Sanseihawaii.com. TOP 5: Kobe Steakhouse, Stopwatch, Dirty Monkey, Haui’s Life’s a Beach

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT

Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon

Maui has a fierce open mic scene, and the best place to enjoy it is at Charley’s in Pa‘ia! Head to Maui’s North Shore every Monday night between 7-10pm for some good ‘ol stage entertainment. Whether you participate, or just like watching, all are invited to step up on the soap box for some spoken word, live music, comedy, poetry, lyricism, and more. (AM) (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. TOP 4: Down the Hatch, Three’s Bar and Grill, Diamond’s Bar and Grill

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

Warren and Annabelle’s Magic Dinner Show

Congratulations to Warren and Annabelle’s for being awarded Maui’s favorite dinner and a show again! In an elegant and intimate West Maui setting, attendees are treated to a unique dinner show that includes a freshly updated menu full of gourmet appetizers, salads, entrees, various cocktails, a premium bar, a snazzy wine list, and desserts. It’s not your typical magic show – in fact, it’s a sleight-of-hand magic show that features many surprises, even a ghost! It’s highly acclaimed, and if you live on Maui and haven’t been, here’s your invite. (AM) (900 Front St. A202, Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com. TOP 5: Maui Chefs Table at The Mill House, George Kahumoku Jr. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai, Crab Legs & Prime Rib Buffet and Live Music With Ron Kuala‘au at Kahili Restaurant, Flanagan and Gilliom Dinner Show at Nalu’s

BEST LIVE THEATRE

Lion King, Jr., Maui Academy of Performing Arts

The summer youth shows are extraordinary winning productions on Maui, and this year it’s no different. The musical story of a lion cub blowing off the stresses of life then finding the courage to deal and connect with his family again, performed by the kids in the Maui Academy of Performing Arts summer theatre program, stole our hearts. The boys and girls pour their acting and singing skills into six weeks of practice and then blossom on the stage. This year they do it all again in Frozen Jr. playing this weekend. (JR) (2050 Main St. Ste. 3G, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org TOP 5: Elf the Musical, Into the Woods, Charlie Brown, Avenue Q

BEST GALLERY

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Again and again, MauiTime readers vote “The Hui” as Maui’s Best Gallery! Thank you for creating space for community arts on Maui, and mahalo for taking such great care in helping to foster Maui’s keiki artists. Here’s your go-to spot for art classes, workshops, art events, fundraisers, and local art shopping on Maui. (AM) (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com. TOP 5: Lahaina Galleries, Wyland Galleries of Hawaii Maui, Maui Hands, Curtis Wilson Cost Gallery (Kula Lodge)

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL

Kahului Ale House

Congrats Kahului Ale House! You’ve been voted Maui’s Best Place to Shoot Pool for four years in a row! If you’re looking to shoot some stick, make some bank shots, and slobber-knock, head to Kahului on any day of the week. Here’s the best place on Maui to call some shots, kick it with your friends, make some new friends, get competitive, listen to some local tunes, enjoy a pau hana, and order some tasty sushi. (AM) (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-0001; Kahuluialehouse.com. TOP 5: Lahaina Sports Bar, Spanky’s, Diamond’s Ice Bar, Lava Rock Bar & Grill

BEST MUSEUM

Baldwin House

The arrival of missionaries in Hawai‘i changed the course of the islands’ history. Among the early missionary arrivals were the Baldwins, who moved into this home-turned-museum back in 1836. From the first Baldwin to move into the house, Dwight Baldwin, a dynasty was born that formed one of the largest businesses in Hawai‘i. We still see the implications of these on the island today, and the Baldwin House is one place to see where it started. (AB) (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum. TOP 5: Lahaina Heritage Museum, Sugar Museum, Makawao History Museum, Hale Hoikeike, Bailey House

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Sean Michael Hower

Maui sure does love them some SMH! MauiTime readers keep voting Sean as Maui’s Best Photographer because he’s truly the best (and, he also speaks French)! He has some serious swag, and he’s a preserver of memories that knows just how to immortalize that perfect image. This year, Sean launched an online store, so check out his website to pick up some unique Maui photog gifts. Shout out to Maui’s favorite eye behind the lens – a man that always puts a smile on your face! (AM) Howerphoto.com. TOP 5: Anna Kim Photography, Bryan Berkowitz, Cadencia photography, Jack Grace