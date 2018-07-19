MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Place to Shoot Pool on Maui: Kahului Ale House

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL

KAHULUI ALE HOUSE

Since 2016, the Kahului Ale House wins the hearts of Maui’s pool playing community. As we know, pool tables are found far and few between on the Valley Isle, but again, it’s Ale House for the win. Shoot some pool with friends, throw a few back, get competitive, put your flirt game on, and check out why this Central Maui restaurant is killing it in the pool game. (AM)

(355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-0001; http://kahuluialehouse.com/

KAHULUI ALE HOUSE 28%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 17%

SPANKY’S 15%