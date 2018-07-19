MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Photographer on Maui: Sean Michael Hower

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

SEAN MICHAEL HOWER

Let’s discuss. Now, who doesn’t love Mr. Sean Michael Hower? Here’s a man that spreads cool aloha vibes wherever he and his camera goes. A man who sometimes signs emails as “SMH,” a man who as a child actor graced the silver screen in the movie D.A.R.Y.L., and a man who can take some damn good shots. Yes, Maui. We agree, that’s why he’s also the MauiTime photographer. Congrats Sean! (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/seanhower

SEAN MICHAEL HOWER 19%

ANNA KIM PHOTOGRAPHY 18%

JACK GRACE 14%