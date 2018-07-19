MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Personal Instagram on Maui: @malikadudley

BEST PERSONAL INSTAGRAM

Beautiful and multi-dimensional, much like her personality and skill set, the talented Malika Dudley is one of those Maui personalities that seems to pop up everywhere. An Emmy-nominated meteorologist, she leads the weather team at Maui Now, and has gathered a following for her genuine reporting and can-do lifestyle. This former Miss Hawai‘i is, according to her bio, a very busy woman: a black belt in karate, waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host, mother, and Maui’s go-to emcee. Her Instagram page is colorful, and as filled with cute keiki and surf shots and moments of realness as it is with news tidbits and reporting. (LH)

