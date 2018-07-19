MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Open Mic Night on Maui: Charley’s

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT
CHARLEY’S
Every Monday from 7-10pm, open mic’ers and those who just love to be entertained can check out Maui’s favorite open mic night at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon. Experience comedy, poetry, spoken word, live music, and various collaborations. It’s not a shock that this North Shore hot spot is dominating Maui’s open mic scene. Here, you’ll get a chance to check out Maui’s die-hard open mic scene in its full glory. (AM)
(142 Hana highway, Paia); 808-579-8085; http://charleysmaui.com/
CHARLEY’S 35%
DIAMONDS 22%
COWORK MAUI 9%
