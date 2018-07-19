Maui Time

You are here: Home / Best of Maui / Best Maui Arts and Entertainment / MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Open Mic Night on Maui: Charley’s

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Open Mic Night on Maui: Charley’s

by Leave a Comment

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT

CHARLEY’S

Every Monday from 7-10pm, open mic’ers and those who just love to be entertained can check out Maui’s favorite open mic night at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon. Experience comedy, poetry, spoken word, live music, and various collaborations. It’s not a shock that this North Shore hot spot is dominating Maui’s open mic scene. Here, you’ll get a chance to check out Maui’s die-hard open mic scene in its full glory. (AM)

(142 Hana highway, Paia); 808-579-8085; http://charleysmaui.com/

CHARLEY’S 35%

DIAMONDS 22%

COWORK MAUI 9%

Comments

comments