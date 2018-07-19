MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Museum on Maui: Baldwin House

BEST MUSEUM

BALDWIN HOUSE

The coming of missionaries changed everything in Hawai‘i, plotting history on the course that arrives at the present. The Baldwins have played a large role in changes on Maui as an early missionary family that later became sugar barons before morphing into the land management company we know today. The Baldwin House is their original headquarters, having been built in 1835 as the “missionary compound” in Lahaina. With a claim to being the “oldest house still standing on the island,” The Baldwin House is a glimpse into the early days of post-contact Hawai‘i. (AB)

(120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; http://lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum/

