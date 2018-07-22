#MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2018: Best Maui Arts Entertainment and Nightlife Revealed

*

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

WILLIE K

This comes at absolutely no surprise! Who doesn’t love Willie K with his powerful and versatile voice, his engaging personality, and serious musical skills. Here’s a man who invokes the spirit of the islands and a true sense of aloha at all times with Hawaiian, jazz, reggae, rock, funk, country, and even opera music. Dubbed “The Hawaiian Phenomenon” by various media outlets, seeing Willie K live is nothing less than a jaw dropping and feel-good experience. (AM)

https://williek.com/

WILLIE K 20%

KANOA KUKAUA 10%

JOHNNY RING 6%

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

AMY HANAIALI’I

Amy Hanaiali‘i, the “Ambassador of Hawaiian Music” has already collected five Grammy Award nods and 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards (and we seriously doubt she’s stopping there). Hanaiali‘i isn’t just stunning to hear live, but she’s gorgeous inside and out. This Maui girl has played all around the world and is famously known for her falsetto skills, love, and support for honoring Hawaiian culture. And guess what? She also has a wine company called Hanaiali‘i Wines! Love her. (AM)

https://www.amyhanaialiigilliom.com/

AMY HANAIALII 18%

LILY MEOLA 10%

NAPUA GREIG 9%

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

CASANOVA

If you’re lookin’ for the best place to shake a tail feather, twerk, and cut-it-up on Maui, look no further than Casanova Makawao! Just like last year, MauiTime readers vote Cassie’s as the best place to get down. Head Upcountry for hip-hop shows, Latin music, Hawaiian music, local jam bands, and electronic music DJs. (AM)

(Makawao); 808-572-0220; http://casanovamaui.com/

CASANOVA 12%

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER 11%

DIRTY MONKEY 9%

BEST BAND

MICK FLEETWOOD’S BLUES BAND

This year’s favorite Maui band is awarded to Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. Guess what? They’re not just a Maui favorite – they’ve also toured the planet and have been nominated for a Grammy Award. With Mick on the drums, Fleetwood’s bluesy crew is comprised of singer-guitarist Rick Vito (also a member of Fleetwood Mac, 1987-1991), singer-keyboardist Mark Johnstone, and bassist Lenny Castellanos. (AM)

MICK FLEETWOOD’S 15%

BROWN CHICKEN BROWN COW 12%

SOUL KITCHEN 10%

BEST AKAKU PROGRAM

MAUI YOUTH NOW

Akaku’s mission is to empower the community’s voice through media, and Maui Youth Now does just that for Maui’s young people. With a cast of Maui-based student-reporters, Maui Youth Now covers the latest in youth news and culture with lots of fun in between, like “challenge” segments, video game playthroughs, and viral videos. These next-generation journalists interview local people that are relevant to their peers, like student athletes and activists making a difference. Raising the next generation of journalists is important work, and that’s why Maui Youth Now and its talented team is a worthy recipient of this top spot. (AB)

(333 Dairy Rd. #104a, Kahului); 808-871-5554; https://akaku.org/

MAUI YOUTH NOW 47%

WHAT’S GOING ON 15%

CROSSROADS 14%

BEST LOCAL FINE ARTIST

TARYN ALESSANDRO

Taryn Alessandro is once again Maui’s favorite local artist! If you haven’t had a chance to see her works in person yet, definitely put it on your to-do list and check out her website. Alessandro creates beautiful works with island lifestyle imagery, gorgeous tropical landscapes and mixed media elements. She has a super unique way of exploring and applying artistic mediums like gold leaf, resins, corrugated cardboard, sand, and acrylic paint. Keep your eyes peeled for the next Maui Open Studios event, Taryn is definitely one of the biggest draws! (AM)

http://www.tarynalessandro.com/

TARYN ALESSANDRO 6%

AMANDA C. SCOTT 5%

KATHY U’U 4%

BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION

DA JAM 98.3 FM

In our on-demand world, sometimes it’s nice to strip yourself of the pressure of decision making. Our readers tune into Da Jam 98.3 on their radio dials to find the best local radio station for those times when finding the perfect cruising soundtrack is too much effort. And why not? From Trance and Mackie’s House in the morning to the Power Mix at 6, Old School Fridays and all the singable top 40 hits you’d want to carpool karaoke to, Da Jam 98.3 is a local staple on any radio’s preset memory. (AB)

(311 Ano St., Kahului); 808-577-5566; http://dajam983.com/

DA JAM 98.3 17%

KMNO MANAO RADIO 91.7 14%

KISS 99.9 8%

BEST LOCAL RADIO DJ OR SHOW

TRANCE AND MACKIE

What the fact?! Fact is, Trance and Mackie’s House was voted the best local radio DJ or show. Having to wake up early and bustle off to work or school can be a grind, but Trance and Mackie in the morning on Da Jam 98.3 makes it easier by starting the day off with top 40 hits, a bizarre fact of the day, pop culture news, and all the rants and laughs in between. MauiTime readers have made this duo a regular winner of this category and agree: this is the way to cure any Monday morning blues. (AB)

https://www.facebook.com/TranceAndMackie/

TRANCE AND MACKIE 17%

BISCUITS AND GRAVY 13%

SISTA VAL 12%

BEST LOCAL CLUB DJ

DJ ILLZ

Again and again, MauiTime readers vote DJ Illz as Maui’s best local club DJ. Guess what Maui? He has now won this title for seven years in a row! Isn’t that incredible? Find Illz playing the decks around the island of Maui at venues like The Dirty Monkey, Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon, or for some serious afterparty business at Da Warehouse. (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/djillz808/

DJ ILLZ 11%

BABY MONK SEALS 8%

BIG MIKE 6%

BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN/COMEDY GROUP

POWER UP COMEDY

The funny guys at Power Up take the vote for best comedy group on Maui. You never know what is going to come out when they are on stage but it is bound to make you laugh so hard you could be crying. Their regular Power Up comedy open mic nights let everyone have a chance in the comedy game. Follow them on their facebook page to get the regular updates on when to chuckle up buttercup. (JR)

808-283-5259; https://www.facebook.com/MauiComedy/

POWER UP COMEDY 35%

FREE RANGE COMEDY 30%

MAUI IMPROV PLAYERS 16%

BEST KARAOKE

SANSEI

Singing your heart out and delicious sushi (and sake) go hand in hand, and at Sansei’s, you can get your fix with the best karaoke in town. With locations in Kihei and Kapalua, the lively and popular spot features the best atmosphere for belting out your favorite tunes. Popular with locals, the busy and fun atmosphere lends itself to cutting loose and getting on the microphone while enjoying tasty food and drinks. (LH)

(Lahaina and Kihei); 808-879-0004; http://sanseihawaii.com/

SANSEI 33%

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH 10%

STOPWATCH 9%

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT

CHARLEY’S

Every Monday from 7-10pm, open mic’ers and those who just love to be entertained can check out Maui’s favorite open mic night at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon. Experience comedy, poetry, spoken word, live music, and various collaborations. It’s not a shock that this North Shore hot spot is dominating Maui’s open mic scene. Here, you’ll get a chance to check out Maui’s die-hard open mic scene in its full glory. (AM)

(142 Hana highway, Paia); 808-579-8085; http://charleysmaui.com/

CHARLEY’S 35%

DIAMONDS 22%

COWORK MAUI 9%

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S

I could go on-and-on about the countless amazing tricks and hysterical segues Warren & Annabelle’s show has on a nightly basis. But let’s talk brass tacks: You voted a magic parlor that has been on island for almost 20 years, that has South Carolina-native as the main attraction…..Do I need to go any further as to what kind insane trick that is to pull off? ($F)

(900 Front St. A202, Lahaina); 808-667-6244; http://www.warrenandannabelles.com/

WARREN & ANNABELLE’S – MAUI THEATRE 20%

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR. SLACK KEY SHOW – NAPILI KAI 17%

FLANAGAN & GILLIOM DINNER SHOW, NALU 14%

BEST LIVE THEATRE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THEATRE THEATRE

I live to see “Be Our Guest” performed onstage, and last year’s Theatre Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast was one of the best. The west side keiki poured their heart and soul into the performing spoons, plates, princesses, and furniture and it ruled! If you missed it you are in luck, Theatre Theatre will be doing Oliver this weekend, go grab a seat! (JR)

(505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1168; http://www.ttmwestmaui.org/

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THEATRE THEATRE 17%

ONO AT IAO THEATRE, MAUI ONSTAGE 12%

MULAN, MAPA 10%

BEST GALLERY

HUI NO’EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER

The Hui is where our community finds its favorite art gallery on Maui! From amazing art workshops with local and visiting artists, to hosting some of the most fabulous art events on Maui, this Upcountry hot spot has it all. This year’s Artist in Residence was Mazatl, an incredible graphic artist from Mexico City. If you haven’t seen the Auwahi installment yet, def put it on your summer bucket list. (AM)

(2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; https://www.huinoeau.com/

HUI NO’EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER 10%

CURTIS WILSON COST (KULA LOUNGE) 9%

LAHAINA GALLERIES 6%

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL

KAHULUI ALE HOUSE

Since 2016, the Kahului Ale House wins the hearts of Maui’s pool playing community. As we know, pool tables are found far and few between on the Valley Isle, but again, it’s Ale House for the win. Shoot some pool with friends, throw a few back, get competitive, put your flirt game on, and check out why this Central Maui restaurant is killing it in the pool game. (AM)

(355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-0001; http://kahuluialehouse.com/

KAHULUI ALE HOUSE 28%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 17%

SPANKY’S 15%

BEST MUSEUM

BALDWIN HOUSE

The coming of missionaries changed everything in Hawai‘i, plotting history on the course that arrives at the present. The Baldwins have played a large role in changes on Maui as an early missionary family that later became sugar barons before morphing into the land management company we know today. The Baldwin House is their original headquarters, having been built in 1835 as the “missionary compound” in Lahaina. With a claim to being the “oldest house still standing on the island,” The Baldwin House is a glimpse into the early days of post-contact Hawai‘i. (AB)

(120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; http://lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum/

BALDWIN HOUSE 22%

LAHAINA HERITAGE MUSEUM 16%

SUGAR MUSEUM 13%

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

SEAN MICHAEL HOWER

Let’s discuss. Now, who doesn’t love Mr. Sean Michael Hower? Here’s a man that spreads cool aloha vibes wherever he and his camera goes. A man who sometimes signs emails as “SMH,” a man who as a child actor graced the silver screen in the movie D.A.R.Y.L., and a man who can take some damn good shots. Yes, Maui. We agree, that’s why he’s also the MauiTime photographer. Congrats Sean! (AM)

https://www.facebook.com/seanhower

SEAN MICHAEL HOWER 19%

ANNA KIM PHOTOGRAPHY 18%

JACK GRACE 14%

photo credit: Megan Baker

BEST BIZ INSTAGRAM

@hawaiianpaddlesports

Turtles and rainbows and waves, whales and takos and… way down there… a surfing goat? Scrolling through @hawaiianpaddlesports Instagram page is an adventure in itself. Stand up paddlers with an ocean and mountain backdrop, GoPro surfing and canoe footage, and a lot of colorful sea life pictures abound, with unicorn fish, humuhumunukukuapuaa, tiny squid, and grumpy turtles aplenty. Maui’s premier eco-tour company hosts kayak, outrigger canoe, whale watch, and snorkel tours, and their photography is as beautiful as their tours look fun. (LH)

https://www.instagram.com/hawaiianpaddlesports/

@HAWAIIANPADDLESPORTS 3%

@DONUTDYNAMITE 2%

@MAUICOOKIELADY 1%

BEST PERSONAL INSTAGRAM

@malikadudley

Beautiful and multi-dimensional, much like her personality and skill set, the talented Malika Dudley is one of those Maui personalities that seems to pop up everywhere. An Emmy-nominated meteorologist, she leads the weather team at Maui Now, and has gathered a following for her genuine reporting and can-do lifestyle. This former Miss Hawai‘i is, according to her bio, a very busy woman: a black belt in karate, waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host, mother, and Maui’s go-to emcee. Her Instagram page is colorful, and as filled with cute keiki and surf shots and moments of realness as it is with news tidbits and reporting. (LH)

https://www.instagram.com/malikadudley/?hl=en

@MALIKADUDLEY 9%

@DREWTOONZ 6%

@MR_DOJO 2%