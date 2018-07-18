MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Male Musician on Maui: Willie K

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

WILLIE K

This comes at absolutely no surprise! Who doesn’t love Willie K with his powerful and versatile voice, his engaging personality, and serious musical skills. Here’s a man who invokes the spirit of the islands and a true sense of aloha at all times with Hawaiian, jazz, reggae, rock, funk, country, and even opera music. Dubbed “The Hawaiian Phenomenon” by various media outlets, seeing Willie K live is nothing less than a jaw dropping and feel-good experience. (AM)

https://williek.com/

WILLIE K 20%

KANOA KUKAUA 10%

JOHNNY RING 6%