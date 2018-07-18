MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Radio Station on Maui: Da Jam 98.3 FM

BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION

DA JAM 98.3 FM

In our on-demand world, sometimes it’s nice to strip yourself of the pressure of decision making. Our readers tune into Da Jam 98.3 on their radio dials to find the best local radio station for those times when finding the perfect cruising soundtrack is too much effort. And why not? From Trance and Mackie’s House in the morning to the Power Mix at 6, Old School Fridays and all the singable top 40 hits you’d want to carpool karaoke to, Da Jam 98.3 is a local staple on any radio’s preset memory. (AB)

(311 Ano St., Kahului); 808-577-5566; http://dajam983.com/

DA JAM 98.3 17%

KMNO MANAO RADIO 91.7 14%

KISS 99.9 8%