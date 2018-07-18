MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Radio DJ or Show on Maui: Trance and Mackie

BEST LOCAL RADIO DJ OR SHOW

TRANCE AND MACKIE

What the fact?! Fact is, Trance and Mackie’s House was voted the best local radio DJ or show. Having to wake up early and bustle off to work or school can be a grind, but Trance and Mackie in the morning on Da Jam 98.3 makes it easier by starting the day off with top 40 hits, a bizarre fact of the day, pop culture news, and all the rants and laughs in between. MauiTime readers have made this duo a regular winner of this category and agree: this is the way to cure any Monday morning blues. (AB)

https://www.facebook.com/TranceAndMackie/

TRANCE AND MACKIE 17%

BISCUITS AND GRAVY 13%

SISTA VAL 12%