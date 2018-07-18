MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Fine Artist on Maui: Taryn Alessandro

BEST LOCAL FINE ARTIST

TARYN ALESSANDRO

Taryn Alessandro is once again Maui’s favorite local artist! If you haven’t had a chance to see her works in person yet, definitely put it on your to-do list and check out her website. Alessandro creates beautiful works with island lifestyle imagery, gorgeous tropical landscapes and mixed media elements. She has a super unique way of exploring and applying artistic mediums like gold leaf, resins, corrugated cardboard, sand, and acrylic paint. Keep your eyes peeled for the next Maui Open Studios event, Taryn is definitely one of the biggest draws! (AM)

http://www.tarynalessandro.com/

TARYN ALESSANDRO 6%

AMANDA C. SCOTT 5%

KATHY U’U 4%