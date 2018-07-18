MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Local Comedian/Comedy Group on Maui: Power Up Comedy

BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN/COMEDY GROUP

POWER UP COMEDY

The funny guys at Power Up take the vote for best comedy group on Maui. You never know what is going to come out when they are on stage but it is bound to make you laugh so hard you could be crying. Their regular Power Up comedy open mic nights let everyone have a chance in the comedy game. Follow them on their facebook page to get the regular updates on when to chuckle up buttercup. (JR)

808-283-5259; https://www.facebook.com/MauiComedy/

POWER UP COMEDY 35%

FREE RANGE COMEDY 30%

MAUI IMPROV PLAYERS 16%