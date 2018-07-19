MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Live Theatre on Maui: Beauty and the Beast, Theatre Theatre

BEST LIVE THEATRE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THEATRE THEATRE

I live to see “Be Our Guest” performed onstage, and last year’s Theatre Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast was one of the best. The west side keiki poured their heart and soul into the performing spoons, plates, princesses, and furniture and it ruled! If you missed it you are in luck, Theatre Theatre will be doing Oliver this weekend, go grab a seat! (JR)

(505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1168; http://www.ttmwestmaui.org/

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THEATRE THEATRE 17%

ONO AT IAO THEATRE, MAUI ONSTAGE 12%

MULAN, MAPA 10%