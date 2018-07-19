MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Karaoke on Maui: Sansei

BEST KARAOKE

SANSEI

Singing your heart out and delicious sushi (and sake) go hand in hand, and at Sansei’s, you can get your fix with the best karaoke in town. With locations in Kihei and Kapalua, the lively and popular spot features the best atmosphere for belting out your favorite tunes. Popular with locals, the busy and fun atmosphere lends itself to cutting loose and getting on the microphone while enjoying tasty food and drinks. (LH)

(Lahaina and Kihei); 808-879-0004; http://sanseihawaii.com/

SANSEI 33%

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH 10%

STOPWATCH 9%