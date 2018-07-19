MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Gallery on Maui: Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

BEST GALLERY

HUI NO’EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER

The Hui is where our community finds its favorite art gallery on Maui! From amazing art workshops with local and visiting artists, to hosting some of the most fabulous art events on Maui, this Upcountry hot spot has it all. This year’s Artist in Residence was Mazatl, an incredible graphic artist from Mexico City. If you haven’t seen the Auwahi installment yet, def put it on your summer bucket list. (AM)

(2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; https://www.huinoeau.com/

HUI NO’EAU VISUAL ARTS CENTER 10%

CURTIS WILSON COST (KULA LOUNGE) 9%

LAHAINA GALLERIES 6%