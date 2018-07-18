MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Female Musician on Maui: Amy Hanaiali’i

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

AMY HANAIALI’I

Amy Hanaiali‘i, the “Ambassador of Hawaiian Music” has already collected five Grammy Award nods and 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards (and we seriously doubt she’s stopping there). Hanaiali‘i isn’t just stunning to hear live, but she’s gorgeous inside and out. This Maui girl has played all around the world and is famously known for her falsetto skills, love, and support for honoring Hawaiian culture. And guess what? She also has a wine company called Hanaiali‘i Wines! Love her. (AM)

https://www.amyhanaialiigilliom.com/

AMY HANAIALI’I 18%

LILY MEOLA 10%

NAPUA GREIG 9%