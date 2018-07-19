MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Biz Instagram on Maui: @hawaiianpaddlesports

BEST BIZ INSTAGRAM

@hawaiianpaddlesports

Turtles and rainbows and waves, whales and takos and… way down there… a surfing goat? Scrolling through @hawaiianpaddlesports Instagram page is an adventure in itself. Stand up paddlers with an ocean and mountain backdrop, GoPro surfing and canoe footage, and a lot of colorful sea life pictures abound, with unicorn fish, humuhumunukukuapuaa, tiny squid, and grumpy turtles aplenty. Maui’s premier eco-tour company hosts kayak, outrigger canoe, whale watch, and snorkel tours, and their photography is as beautiful as their tours look fun. (LH)

