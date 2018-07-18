Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Band on Maui: Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band

BEST BAND

MICK FLEETWOOD’S BLUES BAND

This year’s favorite Maui band is awarded to Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. Guess what? They’re not just a Maui favorite – they’ve also toured the planet and have been nominated for a Grammy Award. With Mick on the drums, Fleetwood’s bluesy crew is comprised of singer-guitarist Rick Vito (also a member of Fleetwood Mac, 1987-1991), singer-keyboardist Mark Johnstone, and bassist Lenny Castellanos. (AM)

