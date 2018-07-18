MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Akaku Program on Maui: Maui Youth Now

BEST AKAKU PROGRAM

MAUI YOUTH NOW

Akaku’s mission is to empower the community’s voice through media, and Maui Youth Now does just that for Maui’s young people. With a cast of Maui-based student-reporters, Maui Youth Now covers the latest in youth news and culture with lots of fun in between, like “challenge” segments, video game playthroughs, and viral videos. These next-generation journalists interview local people that are relevant to their peers, like student athletes and activists making a difference. Raising the next generation of journalists is important work, and that’s why Maui Youth Now and its talented team is a worthy recipient of this top spot. (AB)

(333 Dairy Rd. #104a, Kahului); 808-871-5554; https://akaku.org/

MAUI YOUTH NOW 47%

WHAT’S GOING ON 15%

CROSSROADS 14%