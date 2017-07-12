MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Place To Shoot Pool on Maui: Ale House

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL

ALE HOUSE

Just like 2016, the Kahului Ale House has once again been voted the best place to shoot pool on Maui. Although it’s slim pickin’s for slamming the eight ball on Maui, the Ale House does it in the best way. You can enjoy delicious pupus, live Hawaiian music, UFC Fight nights and challenge all of Maui’s best pool players all in one place. This place is rad. PS: we love their bathroom remodels. (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-0001; Kahuluialehouse.com. (AM)

ALE HOUSE 37%

DIAMONDS ICE BAR & GRILL 24%

SPANKY’S RIPTIDE 19%