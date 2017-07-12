MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Place To Dance on Maui: Casanova

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

CASANOVA

You feel like dancing, but you’re not sure where to go? Look no further than Casanova in Makawao for all of your late night needs. From reggae nights to hip hop showcases and house music dance-a-thons, you can’t go wrong at this Upcountry locale. A big congrats goes out to this swag venue for bringin’ the funk, supporting local community events, helping people get jiggy wit it, and reminding us all that the sun never sets when you’re cool. 1188 Makawao Ave.; 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com. (AM)

CASANOVA 32%

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB – SKY LOUNGE 23%

AMBROSIA 5%