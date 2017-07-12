MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Party Promoter on Maui: Next Level Entertainment

BEST PARTY PROMOTER

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT

Award winning DJ service and entertainment company Next Level Entertainment is the 2017 winner of Maui’s best party promoter. Next Level has been holding it down this year with the best late night theme parties on Maui like Bottoms Up Friday’s, the Pre-Halloween Banger, Vegas Night, Spring Break Escape, Doll House, ALLURE and more. When you live on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, sometimes you just want to get down. These guys know how to bring it. 944 Wailupe Dr., Wailuku; 808-357-1157; Nextlevel808.com. (AM)

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT 38%

ASHLEY DAVIS 12%

BRENDAN SMITH 6%