MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Open Mic Night on Maui: Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT
CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON
Maui’s favorite open mic night is on the North Shore every Monday from 7-10pm. Here’s where you’ll see Maui’s die-hard open mic crowd express themselves through poetry, music, comedy, performance arts and unique collaborations. Every event features an eclectic collection of fresh faces, committed amateur performers and pro open mic-ers. Make sure to cruise by if you’re feeling like finding your soapbox (or, watching others do so). 142 Hana Hwy., Paia; 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. (AM)
CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON 43%
LIFE’S A BEACH 22%
THREE’S BAR AND GRILL 21%
