MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Museum on Maui: Hale Ho’ike’ike (The Bailey House)

BEST MUSEUM

HALE HO‘IKE‘IKE (THE BAILEY HOUSE)

Heads up readers: The Bailey House is now called Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House. This historically and culturally significant destination on Maui has found a new way to share their history: each quarter they curate a new exhibit using items from their archives, some which have never been on display to the public. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike has Maui’s largest collection of Hawaiian antiquities, and continues to expand it. The new exhibit series features community events, lectures and workshops related to its theme. This July through September, the exhibit is titled “He Aupuni Palapala Ko‘u,” and focuses on early education on Maui, from pre-western contact to now. Visit Monday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. 2375 Main St., Wailuku; 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org. (JR)

HALE HO‘IKE‘IKE 48%

SUGAR CANE MUSEUM 20%

BALDWIN HOME 12%