MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2017: Best Maui Arts Entertainment and Nightlife Revealed

These are the top voted arts and entertainment on Maui. We asked you Maui, what activities, what live music, and who the top entertainers were on Maui, and you responded with your votes. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them right here. These top spots for Maui nightlife, top people in the Maui entertainment business, and best places to be entertained are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. We tallied up all of your votes and posted them here. Read on for Maui’s best Dinner and a Show, where the best place to play pool is, and where the best Karaoke night is. Read on for Maui’s best entertainment on the island.

Soul Kitchen has been entertaining us with their diverse upbeat style for five years now. Their recent video Voodoo Workin celebrates cajun roots with a zydeco sound, but our readers know all this because they voted them Best Band on Maui! Follow their Facebook page to find out where they will jam out next. (JR)

SOUL KITCHEN 32%

GOMEGA 10%

THE LAMBSBREAD 7%

*

On Maui we’re lucky for so much–including this (and seemingly every) year’s Best Male Musician. It’s hard to imagine a world without the legendary talents of Willie K. For decades he’s graced numerous venues, airwaves and stereos with his rich voice and energized performances in multiple genres. Catch the magic Wednesday nights at Mulligan’s, Thursday nights at King Kamehameha Golf Course, and various shows throughout the island and beyond. Williek.com. (SC)

WILLIE K 51%

LOUIS KANOA KUKAUA 6%

MARVIN TAVAGA 3%

*

MauiTime readers once again voted Lily Meola as this year’s Best Female Musician, which is fine with us. Though still in her very early 20s, Rolling Stone recently named her one of “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.” In high school she had regular singing gigs at the old Stella Blues, Cafe des Amis and Charley’s. She’s shared the stage with both Tom Conway and Willie Nelson. Her most recent album is They Say… but our readers already know that. Lilymeola.com. (AP)

LILY MEOLA: 19%

AMY HANAIALI’I 10%

TORI DIXON 9%

*

You feel like dancing, but you’re not sure where to go? Look no further than Casanova in Makawao for all of your late night needs. From reggae nights to hip hop showcases and house music dance-a-thons, you can’t go wrong at this Upcountry locale. A big congrats goes out to this swag venue for bringin’ the funk, supporting local community events, helping people get jiggy wit it, and reminding us all that the sun never sets when you’re cool. 1188 Makawao Ave.; 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com. (AM)

CASANOVA 32%

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB – SKY LOUNGE 23%

AMBROSIA 5%

*

Our readers couldn’t pick just one show. If it happens in Maui County, it’s on Akaku. This community driven broadcast media has three channels of programming and they are color coded to make it easy! Watch channel 53 (Akaku Green) for live coverage of County Council, board and commission meetings. Channel 54 (Akaku Red) is for community-submitted videos. And Channel 55 (Akaku Blue) showcases programming like Democracy Now, Moku Maui and the latest festivals and sporting events on island. No TV? Get the latest shows streaming off their website. 333 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-871-5554; Akaku.org. (JR)

AKAKU 49%

NERD WATCH 6%

OFF THE RECORD 6%

*

Time, and time again, we welcome Taryn Alessandro as the winner of Maui’s best local fine artist. Taryn has a super unique way of capturing everyday moments of island life with diverse mediums; resin, sand, gold leaf, acrylic paint and corrugated cardboard. Her mixed medium techniques are always fresh, expressive and definitely please the senses. If you’ve never been in love before, or just miss the feeling, start exploring more of Taryn’s art. Tarynalessandro.com. (AM)

TARYN ALESSANDRO 18%

ROBERT LYN NELSON 3%

SHANE ROBINSON 2%

*

Can’t decide on the million different radio stations to listen to? Well, then listen to Native 92.5. They play the best local music on Maui that everyone can groove to. Whether you are driving to work or chilling at the beach, let Native 92.5 be the soundtrack to your life. 311 Ano St., Kahului; 808-893-0925; Native925.com. (JF)

NATIVE 92.5 24%

MANA‘O RADIO 91.7 23%

KROCK 97.3 18%

*

DJ/MC Irie Dole, aka “Out of Control,” is one way he’s been referred to in the SF Bay Area! Looks like Maui’s caught on with his diverse knowledge and ‘anthology’ of island reggae, roots reggae, dancehall, hip hop, R&B and soul music. It’s no wonder why he’s won Maui’s Best Local Radio DJ award from our readers! Not only is he the star DJ for Q103 Maui every weekday from 3-7pm, but he’s also a 9-time Sound Clash champion, promoter, event host and world-renowned Reggae advocate. If you can’t make it to one of his live shows, check him out on the radio for exclusive musician interviews or the “4-20 Song-of-the-day.” (AM)

DJ IRIE DOLE 42%

JEREMY JARVIS 12%

SPIKE 9%

*

If you’re a Snapchatter, then you know the best way to peep random local chats is to hangout in the “Around Me” stories feed. These short vids are all organized by location, so it makes it easy to see what is happening at various locations around the community. You can spend hours snooping fellow snaps of Oprah, Art MiXX, dining at Mama’s Fish House, shotgunning Heinekens at Kanaha on the 4th of July and hanapa at Haycraft park. Strangest thing is they stream backwards in time! (JR)

AROUND ME 44%

BARS 13%

FOOD 5%

*

The mission of Maui Visitors Bureau is to market the islands of Maui Nui as attractive travel destinations. Their Twitter feed is one way to do that, as social media strategist Russell Rebelo posts current news and upcoming events, with the goal that “each post shares the universal message of Love & Aloha while showcasing Maui’s natural beauty and Hawaii’s rich culture,” along with scenic photos. It’s certainly effective, and an enticing online showcase for Maui life. Twitter.com/mauivisit. (SC)

@MAUIVISIT 20%

ERIK BLAIR @ERIKBLAIR 8%

BRENDAN SMITH @BRENDANSMITH 7%

*

If you’re at a bus stop waiting for the bus or your plane got delayed and you have time to spare, open your phone and check out the 808 Viral Facebook page. There you can find funny videos that will make you buss laff. You can also find videos from comedians, public figures and local talent in Hawaii. The page has about 140,000 followers and the group that produces the videos have created some of the most viral locally made memes in Hawaii. I know right! So sit back, relax and enjoy the comedy. Facebook.com/808viral (KO-K)

808 VIRAL 21%

MAUI COMEDY LIVE 7%

MAUI MOMMIES 5%

*

An animator and syndicated cartoonist, Andrew Miller has amassed nearly 100,000 followers of his @DrewToonz Instagram account. Residing at least part of the year on Oahu’s North Shore, Miller is an in-house artist at Volcom, but it’s his lo-fi sketches of everyday living–usually starring Emo Cat–as well as cultural and political commentary, that keeps IGers hooked and “hearting.” Instagram.com/drewtoonz. (SC)

DREW TOONZ 10%

PEOPLE OF PAIA 5%

WONDERWEENIEREX 4%

*

Local mother and social media maven Liza Pierce runs your ongoing winner for Best Local Blog. Through “A Maui Blog” (Amauiblog.com) Pierce provides detailed info on Maui’s latest happenings, with reliable recommendations for the best of the island, along with relatable anecdotes, stories and resources–as well as tips and reports from other locals–all in promotion of Maui, while being helpful and entertaining. Amauiblog. (SC)

A MAUI BLOG 17%

PRIDE OF MAUI 15%

KINIMAMA 5%

*

DJ Illz holds onto his title voted Maui’s Best Club DJ for the sixth year in a row. You feel all the PLUR on the dance floor? Yep, that’s DJ Illz. His versatility on the tables means you’re gonna dance all night long. Wedding.com/pro/djs/dj-illz-services/173821 (JR)

DJ ILLZ 29%

DJ LX 19%

DJ JORALIEN 7%

*

Chuck Thompson is a funny guy, and our readers, aren’t joking about it. This year Thompson got the most votes for making you laugh. Wanna see how funny? Every Tuesday at 9pm he’s at Stand Up Comedy at Three’s Bar and Grill. Stay posted on the Maui comedy scene with the Power Up Comedy feed on Facebook, where Thompson cuts jokes on their videos. (JR)

CHUCK THOMPSON 26%

AUGIE T 19%

FRANK DELIMA 11%

*

For decades, locals and visitors in the know have flocked to Sansei for the chance to be karaoke rockstars, or to be entertained by them! It’s basically a rite of passage. And with their extensive songbooks, free karaoke, 50-percent off sushi and appetizers, with draught beer and sake specials from 10pm to close (Thu-Fri at Kapalua; Thu-Sat at Kihei), it’s easy to see why MauiTime readers voted Sansei Best Karaoke. Kihei and Kapalua; 808-879-0004, Sanseihawaii.com. (SC)

SANSEI 45%

KOBE STEAK HOUSE 35%

CASTLE KARAOKE 9%

*

Maui’s favorite open mic night is on the North Shore every Monday from 7-10pm. Here’s where you’ll see Maui’s die-hard open mic crowd express themselves through poetry, music, comedy, performance arts and unique collaborations. Every event features an eclectic collection of fresh faces, committed amateur performers and pro open mic-ers. Make sure to cruise by if you’re feeling like finding your soapbox (or, watching others do so). 142 Hana Hwy., Paia; 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. (AM)

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON 43%

LIFE’S A BEACH 22%

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL 21%

*

When you need a little magic in your life, Warren & Annabelle’s might have a little something up its sleeve. This year’s Best Dinner & A Show winner offers an off-the-beaten-path option for entertainment. A night out at Warren & Annabelle’s means four hours of food, drinks, laughs and sleight-of-hand magic tricks by owner-showman Warren Gibson, and an array of rotating performers. 900 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com. (SC)

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S 51%

BURN’N LOVE 30%

SEA HOUSE AND SLACK KEY SHOW 14%

*

Located in Wailuku, the historic Iao Theatre is where to go for Maui’s best live theater performances. Without a doubt, they’re correct–the theater hosts Maui OnStage shows, comedy events, kids theater showcases, concerts and traveling theater events. Experience a stage show in a historic venue and see upcoming performances like 9 to 5 The Musical, Harvey, the Maui Chamber Orchestra and more. 68 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com. (AM)

IAO THEATRE 40%

MAUI ONSTAGE 25%

ULALENA 19%

*

Village Galleries showcases only local artists–many of whom have exhibited at the Lahaina shop since it opened in 1970. The oldest gallery in the state, and your vote for Best Gallery on Maui, Village Galleries carries scenic watercolors, blown glass, hand-carved koa wood bowls, artisanal jewelry, and all kinds of magnificent local gift possibilities, accessibly priced. Friday night receptions feature live painting, and sales staff are warm and inviting. 120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com. (SC)

VILLAGE GALLERIES 28%

SHERRI REEVES GALLERY 19%

MAUI HANDS 14%

*

Just like 2016, the Kahului Ale House has once again been voted the best place to shoot pool on Maui. Although it’s slim pickin’s for slamming the eight ball on Maui, the Ale House does it in the best way. You can enjoy delicious pupus, live Hawaiian music, UFC Fight nights and challenge all of Maui’s best pool players all in one place. This place is rad. PS: we love their bathroom remodels. (355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-0001; Kahuluialehouse.com. (AM)

ALE HOUSE 37%

DIAMONDS ICE BAR & GRILL 24%

SPANKY’S RIPTIDE 19%

*

Heads up readers: The Bailey House is now called Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House. This historically and culturally significant destination on Maui has found a new way to share their history: each quarter they curate a new exhibit using items from their archives, some which have never been on display to the public. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike has Maui’s largest collection of Hawaiian antiquities, and continues to expand it. The new exhibit series features community events, lectures and workshops related to its theme. This July through September, the exhibit is titled “He Aupuni Palapala Ko‘u,” and focuses on early education on Maui, from pre-western contact to now. Visit Monday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. 2375 Main St., Wailuku; 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org. (JR)

HALE HO‘IKE‘IKE 48%

SUGAR CANE MUSEUM 20%

BALDWIN HOME 12%

*

Award winning DJ service and entertainment company Next Level Entertainment is the 2017 winner of Maui’s best party promoter. Next Level has been holding it down this year with the best late night theme parties on Maui like Bottoms Up Friday’s, the Pre-Halloween Banger, Vegas Night, Spring Break Escape, Doll House, ALLURE and more. When you live on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, sometimes you just want to get down. These guys know how to bring it. 944 Wailupe Dr., Wailuku; 808-357-1157; Nextlevel808.com. (AM)

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT 38%

ASHLEY DAVIS 12%

BRENDAN SMITH 6%

*

Ok, here’s a no-brainer. Congrats to MauiTime’s own Sean Michael Hower for winning best Maui photographer AGAIN! Sean is well-known for his capabilities for taking great pictures, capturing hidden moments, par-excellence customer service and providing smiles and laughs at no extra charge. If you’re ever looking for a Maui wedding photographer, corporate event photographer, pet portraits or a family photo shoot, he’s your guy. I mean, come on, he’s even photographed Oprah. 808-250-1788; Howerphoto.com. (AM)

SEAN MICHAEL HOWER 9%

KARMA HILL PHOTOGRAPHY 8%

ANNA KIM 3%