MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Male Musician on Maui: Willie K

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

WILLIE K

On Maui we’re lucky for so much–including this (and seemingly every) year’s Best Male Musician. It’s hard to imagine a world without the legendary talents of Willie K. For decades he’s graced numerous venues, airwaves and stereos with his rich voice and energized performances in multiple genres. Catch the magic Wednesday nights at Mulligan’s, Thursday nights at King Kamehameha Golf Course, and various shows throughout the island and beyond. Williek.com. (SC)

WILLIE K 51%

LOUIS KANOA KUKAUA 6%

MARVIN TAVAGA 3%