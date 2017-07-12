BEST LOCAL TWITTER FEED

@MAUIVISIT

The mission of Maui Visitors Bureau is to market the islands of Maui Nui as attractive travel destinations. Their Twitter feed is one way to do that, as social media strategist Russell Rebelo posts current news and upcoming events, with the goal that “each post shares the universal message of Love & Aloha while showcasing Maui’s natural beauty and Hawaii’s rich culture,” along with scenic photos. It’s certainly effective, and an enticing online showcase for Maui life. Twitter.com/mauivisit. (SC)

@MAUIVISIT 20%

ERIK BLAIR @ERIKBLAIR 8%

BRENDAN SMITH @BRENDANSMITH 7%