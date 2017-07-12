MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Snapchat on Maui: “Around Me”

BEST LOCAL SNAPCHAT

“AROUND ME”

If you’re a Snapchatter, then you know the best way to peep random local chats is to hangout in the “Around Me” stories feed. These short vids are all organized by location, so it makes it easy to see what is happening at various locations around the community. You can spend hours snooping fellow snaps of Oprah, Art MiXX, dining at Mama’s Fish House, shotgunning Heinekens at Kanaha on the 4th of July and hanapa at Haycraft park. Strangest thing is they stream backwards in time! (JR)

AROUND ME 44%

BARS 13%

FOOD 5%