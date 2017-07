BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION

NATIVE 92.5

Can’t decide on the million different radio stations to listen to? Well, then listen to Native 92.5. They play the best local music on Maui that everyone can groove to. Whether you are driving to work or chilling at the beach, let Native 92.5 be the soundtrack to your life. 311 Ano St., Kahului; 808-893-0925; Native925.com. (JF)

NATIVE 92.5 24%

MANA‘O RADIO 91.7 23%

KROCK 97.3 18%