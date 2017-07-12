MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Radio DJ on Maui: DJ Irie Dole

BEST LOCAL RADIO DJ

DJ IRIE DOLE

DJ/MC Irie Dole, aka “Out of Control,” is one way he’s been referred to in the SF Bay Area! Looks like Maui’s caught on with his diverse knowledge and ‘anthology’ of island reggae, roots reggae, dancehall, hip hop, R&B and soul music. It’s no wonder why he’s won Maui’s Best Local Radio DJ award from our readers! Not only is he the star DJ for Q103 Maui every weekday from 3-7pm, but he’s also a 9-time Sound Clash champion, promoter, event host and world-renowned Reggae advocate. If you can’t make it to one of his live shows, check him out on the radio for exclusive musician interviews or the “4-20 Song-of-the-day.” (AM)

DJ IRIE DOLE 42%

JEREMY JARVIS 12%

SPIKE 9%