MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Instagram on Maui: @DrewToonz

BEST LOCAL INSTAGRAM

@DREW TOONZ

An animator and syndicated cartoonist, Andrew Miller has amassed nearly 100,000 followers of his @DrewToonz Instagram account. Residing at least part of the year on Oahu’s North Shore, Miller is an in-house artist at Volcom, but it’s his lo-fi sketches of everyday living–usually starring Emo Cat–as well as cultural and political commentary, that keeps IGers hooked and “hearting.” Instagram.com/drewtoonz. (SC)

