MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Fine Artist on Maui: Taryn Alessandro

BEST LOCAL FINE ARTIST

TARYN ALESSANDRO

Time, and time again, we welcome Taryn Alessandro as the winner of Maui’s best local fine artist. Taryn has a super unique way of capturing everyday moments of island life with diverse mediums; resin, sand, gold leaf, acrylic paint and corrugated cardboard. Her mixed medium techniques are always fresh, expressive and definitely please the senses. If you’ve never been in love before, or just miss the feeling, start exploring more of Taryn’s art. Tarynalessandro.com. (AM)

