BEST LOCAL FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

808 VIRAL

If you’re at a bus stop waiting for the bus or your plane got delayed and you have time to spare, open your phone and check out the 808 Viral Facebook page. There you can find funny videos that will make you buss laff. You can also find videos from comedians, public figures and local talent in Hawaii. The page has about 140,000 followers and the group that produces the videos have created some of the most viral locally made memes in Hawaii. I know right! So sit back, relax and enjoy the comedy. Facebook.com/808viral (KO-K)

808 VIRAL 21%

MAUI COMEDY LIVE 7%

MAUI MOMMIES 5%