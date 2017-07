BEST LOCAL COMEDIAN

CHUCK THOMPSON

Chuck Thompson is a funny guy, and our readers, aren’t joking about it. This year Thompson got the most votes for making you laugh. Wanna see how funny? Every Tuesday at 9pm he’s at Stand Up Comedy at Three’s Bar and Grill. Stay posted on the Maui comedy scene with the Power Up Comedy feed on Facebook, where Thompson cuts jokes on their videos. (JR)

CHUCK THOMPSON 26%

AUGIE T 19%

FRANK DELIMA 11%